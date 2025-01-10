Catalina Carvajal promoted to Vice President at Publicize

Publicize, a PR company for technology startups and Fortune 1000 enterprises with offices in Medellin, Colombia and Barcelona, Spain, has announced that executive Catalina Carvajal has been promoted to Vice President.

Carvajal, who is from Colombia, earlier served as a Senior Account Manager, helping to support companies across an array of industries.

She is a Media Advisor at Horasis, one of the world’s most recognized international thinktanks.

Carvajal is also a Contributor at Inc. Magazine.

She is a graduate of Hult International Business School, and is originally from Cali, Colombia.

From its offices in Medellín and Barcelona, Publicize works to help startups, enterprises and growing businesses achieve media exposure using digital PR services, thought leadership, social media and other marketing strategies.

The company’s mission is to help startups and technology enterprises leverage digital PR for growth.

Publicize was founded in 2014.

This article includes an Espacio portfolio company