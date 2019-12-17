Colombian startups Doc – doc, Ruedata selected for the 11th batch of 500 Startups LatAm

Doc – doc, a Colombian telemedicine startup that connects doctors with patients through free chat and video calls, and Ruedata, a data analytics and machine learning solution for truck fleets, were two of the 9 companies selected for investment by 500 Startups LatAm, one of the world’s most recognized accelerator programs and venture funds.

The Latin America-based accelerator received over 1,700 applications for its 11th batch.

René Lomelí

In the application process 29% of the startups applying were from Mexico, 19% from Colombia, 11% from Argentina, and 8% from Peru.

Said René Lomelí, director of the accelerator, “We are very fortunate to be able to work with talented entrepreneurs that are above all passionate about what they do.”

“From this side of the table, our job is to correspond to that commitment by giving them the best version of our acceleration program in order to contribute to the success of their companies,” added the investor.

Startups selected into 500 Startups LatAm, in addition to receiving an investment of $60,000 USD, partake in a 16-week acceleration program at the organization’s office in Mexico City.

“After five weeks of an intense selection process, we are very excited to be able to start working with 9 incredible companies from Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia. All with great potential and great teams of founders,” said 500 Startups Venture Partner Didier Quiroz in a statement.

Here are the 9 startups from 500 Startups LatAm’s 11th batch.

Doc – doc, Colombia

Telemedicine app that immediately connects doctors with patients through free chat and video calls.

Graviti, Mexico

Platform that gives access to basic services with financing for lower-income individuals.

Mi Dulce Hogar, Mexico

House and office cleaning service with hotel quality that guarantees the safety of its customers as well as that of its domestic employees.

PortalTerreno.com, Chile

Platform focusing on the real estate market in Latin America.

Ruedata, Colombia

Data analytics and machine learning algorithms for the optimization of tire spending and CO2 reduction of truck fleets.

SYSCAP, Mexico

Comprehensive platform that connects financial and real estate institutions with their founders.

Talently, Peru

Bootcamp that accelerates the professional development of Latin American technical talent to increase its employability in global technology companies.

Terapify, Mexico

Online psychological therapy platform in Spanish.

Trybü, Mexico

Extra-curricular education to encourage the development of children at an early age.