Colombia’s Finance Minister resigns amid corruption scandal

Ricardo Bonilla. Image credit: Fotografía oficial de la Presidencia de Colombia via Flickr

Colombia’s Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla resigned on Wednesday over allegations of corruption within President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

His departure comes as the attorney general’s office and other bodies investigate the alleged misallocation of funds from Colombia’s disaster risk agency (UNGRD).

Despite asking for Bonilla’s resignation, Petro defended him, saying in a post on X that he believed the minister was innocent and that the investigations are politically motivated.

The high-profile resignation follows a corruption scandal that erupted earlier this year over the UNGRD’s suspicious purchase of defective water tankers for COP$46.8 billion (USD$10.5 million). The retail value of the tankers was a fraction of this price.

As early as July of this year, Bonilla was implicated in the scandal in testimonies by the recently sacked director and deputy director of the disaster agency, who were in court for corruption charges.

They alleged that senior officials in the Petro administration, including Bonilla, had pressured the UNGRD to give contracts to firms linked to congressmen in exchange for their votes in passing reforms.

At the time Petro accused the UNGRD officials of roping in high-ranking officials to avoid corruption charges.

The president’s request for Bonilla’s resignation came as a shock on Wednesday, with many government insiders reportedly left in the dark.

In a more than 2,700-word post on Wednesday afternoon, Petro announced the impending resignation, praised Bonilla and lashed out at various critics and opponents.

“I expect his resignation, not because I think he is guilty, but because they want to tear him apart for being loyal to the government programme,” wrote the president.

Hours later, Petro shared the finance minister’s resignation letter.

“I have always said that I respect the work of the attorney-general’s office and that I would not use my position in the cabinet to defend myself,” wrote Bonilla.

Ricardo Bonilla was the second finance minister to serve in Petro’s administration since he assumed power in August 2022, replacing José Antonio Ocampo in May this year.

The president has announced that Bonilla will be replaced by his deputy, former university professor Diego Guevara.