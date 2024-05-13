Colombia’s water reservoirs stand at 30% of capacity as electricity exports to Ecuador are halted

Colombia paused electricity exports to Ecuador earlier this month as its hydropower plants hit near-critical levels.

The water drought, referred to as the El Nino climate phenomenon, has led to rationing that has had an impact on more than 10 million individuals in Bogota.

Said Mining and Energy Minister Andres Camacho, “Since Easter week, we limited energy exports to Ecuador. Right now, we are not exporting any electricity.”

Water reservoirs were at 29.8 percent of their capacity at the start of the month.

Climate change has increasingly had an impact on the region, with neighboring Brazil also being hit with Torrential downpour that has impacted close to a million in the country.

In total, approximately 2 out of every 3 of the cities in the southern Brazilian state recorded issues resulting from the rains, including the state’s capital Porto Alegre.

The heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul has already left more than 88,000 homeless. Meteorologists in the country did not rule out that the rains were impacted by climate change.

Governments and enterprises are increasingly looking to preventative measures against climate change. The United Nations earlier released Sustainable Development Goals as a call for action by all countries – poor, rich and middle-income – to promote prosperity while protecting the planet.

