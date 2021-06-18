Criz Guerra promoted to Principal of startup Publicize

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises that’s headquartered in Medellin, has announced that Criz Guerra has been promoted to Principal.

Guerra, who is from Venezuela, was an Account Manager prior to being promoted. She was also recently named a Judge at Parallel18, an international acceleration program supported by the government of Puerto Rico that help startups scale to global markets, and a Mentor at Startup Mexico, a technology center with 7 campuses across Mexico.

At Publicize she works in the P&Co. division, which specializes in work with Fortune 500 companies and larger technology enterprises.

Guerra earlier worked at Jubilant Web and ICONIC. She has her undergraduate degree from the Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Publicize is headquartered in Medellín and works to help startups and enterprises with PR, editorial and marketing.

The company’s mission is to help companies leverage digital PR for growth, and it works with notable clients including Microsoft, Ingram Micro Cloud and Founder Institute, among others.

Disclosure: This article includes a member of an Espacio portfolio company.