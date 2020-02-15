Founder Institute announces new classes in Medellin and Bogota

Startup accelerator Founder Institute is announcing new classes in Medellin and Bogota.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley and based in over 60 countries in more than 180 cities, Founder Institute will be hosting its fourth class in Bogota, where it has graduated more than 45 startups and received over 750 applications for its most recent class.



To inaugurate its upcoming classes Founder Institute Bogota and Medellin are organizing a series of free events in both cities for those interested in startup ecosystems.

Medellin Co-Director Nelson Irias

In Medellin the Founder Institute chapter is led by Maria Camila Ortegón, corporate lawyer at Medellin City Hall, Marian Villa Roldan, CEO at EVERSOCIAL + Pionerasdev, and Nelson Irias, entrepreneur at DataLabs.

In Bogota, the Founder Institute chapter is led by serial entrepreneurs Jose Vicente Chávez and Felipe Rivera.

Julián Arango, CEO at Loopse, and Mads Schmidt Petersen serve as Advisors.

Local business leaders who serve as mentors at the Bogota and/or Medellin chapters include Diego Caicedo, CEO at Omnibnk, Juan Sebastian Castrillón, Co-Founder at Estratek Ventures, Alan Colmenares, CEO at Zwapp, Jose Betancur, CEO at KZ Labs Angel, Peter Andringa, Principal at Espacio, and Eddie Arrieta, President at Publicize.

Medellin Co-Director Marian Villa Roldan

Founders interested in Bogota can apply here and to Medellin here. Individuals enrolled in the program before March 8th are eligible for one of the program’s scholarships, including one for a female founder, awarded to the applicant with the highest admissions result.



Founder Institute was founded in Silicon Valley by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan in 2009 with the mission to globalize Silicon Valley. It has helped launch more than 4000 companies, including Udemy, Realty Mogul, Comparamejor, goplaceit and Womyads.

Founder Institute’s 4000 alumni has raised over $900M in total funding.



This article includes a client of an ESPACIO portfolio company.

