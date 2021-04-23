Jennifer Poole promoted to CRO of startup Publicize

Jennifer Poole

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises that’s headquartered in Medellin, has announced that executive Jennifer Poole has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Poole, who is from the state of Connecticut in the United States, was the company’s Head of Client Acquisition prior to being promoted to CRO. She was also recently named a Mentor at USC Incubator, which accelerates the development of the university’s top student and alumni entrepreneurs.

Jennifer was earlier the Country Director at Oxford Business Group, responsible for overseeing all aspects the country’s annual research team on the ground in Kuwait.

Publicize is headquartered in Medellín and works to help startups and enterprises with PR, editorial and marketing.

The company’s mission is to help startups leverage digital PR for growth, and it has worked with notable clients including US-based automation platform Liongard, digital solutions provider intive, and GPS navigation software developer Sygic.

Publicize COO Erik Zijdemans, CRO Jennifer Poole, and Head of Account Management Sjoerd Martens

Disclosure: This article includes a member of an Espacio portfolio company.