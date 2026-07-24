As cyber threats rise, Colombia’s tech sector is leveling up

In an era where the protection of medical information is one of the key priorities for tech companies small and large, proving one’s digital infrastructure is secure has become, in many cases, just as important as the software itself.

This is particularly true in Colombia, which has experienced a surge in cyberthreats in 2026, with the police logging over 19,000 cybercrime reports in the first few months of the year.

Across the region, cyberattacks have surged by over 26% year-over-year, according to recent reports.

Leading the charge to address this Source Meridian, a large tech employer with offices across Colombia and the US, announced this week that its Healthcare Data Profiler had earned the HITRUST e1 Certification. The company’s solution was recognized for its cybersecurity and information protection, further solidifying its position as a leader in international security standards.

Source Meridian is software development company founded by Mike Hoey that operates in the life science, healthtech and big data sectors. Within Colombia the company has offices in the cities of Medellin, Rionegro and Cali.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, the healthcare sector had the highest average breach expense out of any industry for 15 consecutive, with an estimated cost at $7.42 million per incident. Furthermore, these breaches take an average of 279 days to identify and contain, close to six weeks longer than the global cross industry average.

When cyberattacks hit critical medical networks, the damage extends far beyond monetary fines and immediate recovery expenses; prolonged operational downtime directly halts patient care, compromises sensitive health data, and threatens life saving equipment.

Proactive defense sets a new benchmark for cybersecurity

In the healthtech and big data sectors, a vulnerability does not just compromise financial systems; it exposes highly sensitive patient information. The HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrated that Source Meridian had met the rigorous requirements defined by a cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to manage risk effectively and protect sensitive data.

Said Bimal Sheth, EVP of Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST, in a company statement, “The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight.

“HITRUST Certification demonstrates Source Meridian is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management,” added the executive.

Trust as a competitive advantage in the age of AI

For companies exporting technological services from Colombia to the world, having a great product is no longer enough; trust is the ultimate currency. Earning a globally recognized certification transforms cybersecurity from a technical necessity into a core business asset.

According to Gartner, cyber risk now defines enterprise purchasing, with 60% of B2B and healthcare organizations requiring strict security assessments for new vendors.

Even more, McKinsey reported that 40% of buyers have abandoned suppliers over weak data protection.

Said Michael Hoey, Source Meridian‘s CEO, understands that the market does not forgive security oversights. “As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance.”

The executive added that achieving the HITRUST Certification directly “reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”