Jeffrey Kitt promoted to Vice President of startup Publicize

Publicize, a digital PR company for technology startups and enterprises that’s headquartered in Medellin, has announced that Jeffrey Kitt has been promoted to Vice President (VP).

Kitt, who is from Australia, was an Associate prior to being promoted. His background includes earned media wins in TechCrunch and VentureBeat, blog management for Microsoft and Techstars, social media management for Ingram Micro Cloud and Horasis, and SEO copywriting.

At Publicize he works in the P&Co. division, which specializes in work with Fortune 500 companies and larger technology enterprises.

Kitt earlier was a reporter at the largest daily newspaper in Marlborough, a province in northern New Zealand. He has his undergraduate degree from Curtin University in Mass Communication, Journalism and Public Relations.

Publicize is headquartered in Medellín and helps startups and enterprises with PR, editorial and marketing.

The company’s mission is to help companies leverage digital PR for growth, and it works with notable clients including Microsoft, Ingram Micro Cloud and Founder Institute, among others.

Disclosure: This article includes a member of an Espacio portfolio company.