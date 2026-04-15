Latin America’s Fracttal buys one of Spain’s oldest maintenance firms

Fracttal, a maintenance intelligence platform that built its name across Latin America before relocating its headquarters to Madrid, has acquired TCMAN — Spain’s leading computerised maintenance management software provider — in a deal that deepens its roots in the European market it has been courting for several years.

TCMAN is not a minor target; founded in 1997, it is the dominant player in Spain’s computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) sector, with a client list that includes Acciona, Eiffage, Sanitas, and Quirón, and more than 250 organisations using its GIM platform to manage critical infrastructure, industrial, and healthcare assets.

For Fracttal, which manages over 20 million assets across 60 countries, the acquisition is less a technology play than a relationships play – three decades of trust with Spanish enterprise clients that would take years to replicate from scratch.

Image courtesy of Fracttal

The deal follows Fracttal’s $35 million USD funding round announced in January 2026, and the company has moved quickly to deploy it.

The strategic logic is clear: the global CMMS market is forecast to grow at 11.1% annually through 2030, reaching $2.41 billion, according to Grand View Research, driven by asset-intensive industries facing mounting pressure to reduce downtime and meet tightening safety regulations.

McKinsey research has also found that AI-powered predictive maintenance can extend machine life by up to 40% and cut unplanned downtime by half – the value proposition Fracttal will now pitch to TCMAN’s existing base of enterprise clients.

That pitch will involve upgrading GIM with Fracttal’s AI, IoT, and analytics capabilities. Whether TCMAN’s clients, who are accustomed to a local specialist with decades of sector knowledge, will embrace a more technology-forward roadmap is the central execution question.

“Integrating TCMAN’s expertise with our platform strengthens our ability to continue developing intelligent maintenance solutions and deliver greater value to organisations managing complex and distributed assets,” said Raúl Peris, COO of Fracttal.

For TCMAN’s founder, the sale marks a natural evolution: “For over 30 years, we have helped companies in multiple sectors better manage their assets,” said Eloy Ortega.

“Joining Fracttal allows us to expand the reach of our technology and continue evolving our solutions in a context where maintenance is increasingly strategic.”

Fracttal’s trajectory is itself a notable story for this region. The company grew out of Latin America – establishing operations in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico before moving its headquarters to Madrid as it pushed into Europe. It now sits in the unusual position of being a Latin American-origin company acquiring a European incumbent on European soil, rather than the other way around.

For a region more accustomed to being the target of international acquisitions than the source of them, that inversion is worth noting.

“Maintenance is a key ally in building a more sustainable, safe and efficient world,” said Christian Struve, CEO and co-founder.

“This union allows us to accelerate that transformation, combining decades of industry experience with advanced technology and artificial intelligence.”

Featured image: Courtesy of Fracttal

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.

