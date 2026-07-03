Meet The Bogota Post’s Best Tech Company to Work for in Colombia in 2026

In 2026, Colombia is home to one of Latin America’s fastest-growing innovation scenes, attracting investment from across the globe while serving as destination for some of the region’s leading engineering talent.

According to The Startup VC, the country’s tech ecosystem is growing at a 24% year-over-year, triple the region’s average.

Even more telling, the country now is home to more than 70,000 developers, with more graduating each year from elite universities such as EAFIT University and Universidad de Los Andes, among others.

This year, one company has emerged at the forefront of that transformation: Source Meridian.

Source Meridian’s offices in Medellin

The AI technology software company has been recognized as Colombia’s Best Tech Company to Work For in 2026, reflecting a workplace culture that has prioritized employee development and meaningful engineering work.

Founded and led by tech entrepreneur Mike Hoey, Source Meridian was built around the belief that great software comes from empowering exceptional people. From its early days, Hoey envisioned a company where engineers are treated as long-term partners, encouraged to solve complex problems and given opportunities to grow.

That approach has shaped the company’s culture from its earliest days and remains central to its continued expansion across Colombia and the United States.

Today, Source Meridian specializes in AI, healthcare interoperability and big data analytics, among other areas. The company is also host to one of the region’s fastest growing podcasts, La Hora del Tech, and this year named executive Bob Reisenweber as the company’s Director of Operations.

While technical excellence remains central to the business, employees increasingly point to something else as the company’s defining characteristic: culture.

Under Hoey’s leadership, Source Meridian has deliberately resisted many of the management structures that can emerge as technology companies scale. Decision-making remains collaborative, leadership is highly accessible and team embers are encouraged to take ownership of both technical direction and client outcomes.

That philosophy has become increasingly attractive as software engineers seek careers offering autonomy, continuous learning, and global exposure rather than purely competitive salaries.

The combination of technically challenging work and international collaboration has made the company particularly attractive to experienced developers seeking opportunities without relocating outside Colombia.

Source Meridian Founder and Owner Mike Hoey

Hoey has also emphasized building careers rather than simply filling roles. Team members are encouraged to expand into leadership positions, deepen their technical expertise, and continuously learn emerging technologies as AI rapidly reshapes the greater tech world.

The recognition also highlights the city of Medellin, where Source Meridian has offices, and its continued emergence as one of Latin America’s premier technology ecosystems.

Over the past decade, the city has transformed from a regional business center into a global innovation hub.

Enterprises such as Source Meridian have played an important role in demonstrating that world-class engineering teams can be built and retained within Colombia while serving clients across global markets.

As Colombia continues to expand its influence within the global technology industry, companies that combine technical innovation with exceptional workplace culture are likely to define the next chapter of the country’s digital economy.

Source Meridian is well positioned to be among those leading the way.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company