Quarantining or couch-potatoing? Workout in quarantine

Get off the couch and take advantage of the best free or free trial workout offerings on the web.

Photo: Pixfuel

1. Access a variety of on-demand workouts

Class Pass, Free online access

Class Pass is an American-based fitness network. Their digital library of fitness classes is available on demand to anyone who creates a free online Class Pass account.

The collection is divided into four categories: 1. Cardio (Includes HIIT, Kickboxing, boxing, and dance workouts), 2. Strength (full body, upper body, lower body, abs), 3. Mind and Body (yoga, barre), and 4. Express Videos for quick, efficient workouts.

Fitness Blender, Free basic package

Fitness Blender is a husband-and-wife team virtual small business turned online fitness giant. The site offers over 500 different streamable workout videos, featuring a variety of styles, from cardio favourite HIIT, to strength training videos, to yoga and pilates.

Fitness Blender also offers FB Plus, a paid service with access to FB Plus-only videos and other tools: $8.99/month auto-renew or $11.99/month pay-as-you-go

2. Yoga

Yoga with Adriene, Always free

This is a free online yoga classic. Adriene Mishler is a Texas-based yogi who created Yoga With Adriene, a YouTube channel and online yoga community with over 6 million followers. There are hundreds of videos available on demand. Better yet, you can search the library of videos to find a yoga practice based on time, focus on a particular part of the body, or a theme like “yoga for joy” or the all too appropriate, “yoga for uncertain times.”

Core Power Yoga, Seven-day free trial, then USD$19.99/month

Core Power Yoga is the largest yoga franchise in the US, with studios in 24 states plus the District of Columbia. Their yoga is high-intensity, and fitness-centered; they even use free weights during some of their sequences.

16 different focused yoga routines

Four meditation routines

3. Cardio Workouts

Barry’s Bootcamp, Free IGTV live streams

Much loved by celebrities, this trendy fitness darling is live-streaming high-intensity fitness workouts on IGTV twice per day. Check them out at @Barrys.

OrangeTheory Fitness, Free video per day

This US-based gym franchise and patented fitness programme offers one-hour circuit training cardio classes. Now that it has had to go digital, with OrangeTheory at home, they will be posting 30-minute daily workout videos led by coaches from around the world.

HIIT

Group HIIT, Free, with paid additional services

An on-demand library of free seven-10 minute “torch” or “light” workouts to full HIIT workouts ranging in length from 11 to 30 minutes.

During the COVID-19, there’s a 40% on annual membership (access to more videos and personal advice), now $52.73/year with discount code: STAYHOME40

OR $7.99/month with a free month during the crisis.

Keelo, Always free

This is an app that provides 20-minute HIIT workouts. You can choose from those that are bodyweight only, or choose some that require basic equipment if you have some at home. Download it for free.

4. Barre, Pilates, Dance, and more

Barre

What is barre? It’s a fitness method that blends pilates, yoga, and ballet into a low-intensity strengthening workout that will leave you sore for days after you first give it a go (likely much to your surprise, as the movements are small and seemingly easy).

The Bar Method, Free 14-day trial, then $19/month

Online access to a library of barre classes, ranging in length from 15 to 60 minutes.

Barre3, Free 15-day trial, then $29/month

Get unlimited access to a curated library of themed collections of barre workouts.

Pilates

PilatesAnytime, 15-day free trial, then $18/month

Unlimited access to a library of over 3,400 pilates videos.

YooPod, 14-day free trial, then 3 different membership tiers, ranging from GDP£6.75 to £11.25 per month.

YooPod membership allows you to stream pilates, yoga, and mindfulness classes that range in length from 10 to 60 minutes.

DanceBody, Seven-day free trial and then 50% off the first month of a $34.55/month membership with promo code: DBATHOME.

This is a fast-paced dance cardio workout with live-stream classes, playlists, and on demand workouts in “cardio” and “sculpt” categories.

Essentrics, 14-day free trial, then $14.95/month

Developed by Montreal-based former professional ballerina, Miranda Esmond-White, Essentrics is a dynamic strength and stretch workout unlike anything else. According to its website, “Essentrics dynamically combines strengthening and stretching to develop a strong, toned body with the complete ability of moving each joint and muscle freely and with full range of motion.”

Spinning

If you have a stationary bike at home, check-out these online spinning programmes.

Peloton, 90-day free trial, then $12.99/month

Indoor spinning giant Peloton has made a 90-day free trial available for access to online videos, which also include yoga, meditation, strength, and running

The Sufferfest: 14-day free trial, then $14.99/month

Zwift, 7-day free trial, then $14.99/month

CycleCast, 7-day free trial, then $9.99/month

