Spain-based startup closes $35M growth round for Latin America expansion 

Fracttal, a Madrid based company providing AI-powered maintenance and asset management software, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $35 million USD in a growth funding round led by American private equity firm Riverwood Capital.

The round included participation from all existing investors, and reinforces Fracttal’s position as a global benchmark in maintenance, while enabling the company to reach more markets and customers who can benefit from managing their physical assets, tasks and operations from one unified platform.

“It means a lot to us that all of our current investors, especially Seaya Ventures alongside Kayyak, GoHub, and Amador, are doubling down. It’s a strong signal. They’ve seen the product mature, the technology scale, and the impact we’re having with customers, and they’re choosing to continue backing us in this next phase,” said Christian Struve, CEO and co-founder of the startup.

“Maintenance is one of the largest and most mission-critical functions across industrial and infrastructure sectors, yet it has historically been underserved by modern software. Fracttal has developed a world-class, AI-driven platform with the technological depth needed to transform how organizations manage complex, distributed assets,” Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, Riverwood Capital co-founder and managing partner, explained.

Through the funds, Fracttal will accelerate its growth across Latin American and European markets, including Mexico, Brazil, Spain and France – where it has already seen strong product-market fit, marquee customers and growing demand from mid-market and enterprise clients seeking predictive maintenance.

In a 2025 study, the company found that only 2% of firms in Spanish-speaking countries had implemented AI in its maintenance operations, although 64% planned to or were already running pilot programs.

Regardless of the sector’s critical needs, the startup will still face challenges when it comes to their expansion: 34% of survey respondents said the main barrier in maintenance adoption is lack of specialized technical skills within companies; 29% noted resistance to change from organizations or staff; 27% said high initial investment costs; and 11% warned of distrust in AI results.

To address these hardships, Fracttal will allocate a significant portion of the recent investment to product development, with a strong focus on enhanced AI and agentic capabilities, IoT sensor technologies, and advanced vertical functionalities. The company will also scale its teams across engineering, data science, product, sales, marketing and customer success, while strengthening its internal structure to scale sustainably.

In parallel, Fracttal will actively pursue inorganic growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions and partnerships, to accelerate market expansion, deepen product capabilities, and consolidate its leadership in key regions.

“Having Riverwood Capital as a partner marks a turning point for us. They know how to scale technology companies globally, how to build durable businesses, and how to support founders who aim to transform entire industries,” Struve added.

“Their support comes at the perfect time for our global ambitions, strengthening our leadership in Latin America and accelerating our expansion in Europe, a region where we see a massive opportunity to deploy our AI-driven vision for the future of maintenance.”

The global predictive maintenance market was valued at $14.31 billion USD in 2025, and experts project it will reach as much as $116.23 billion by 2032 – and $205 billion by 2035.

Such a growth rate (30.5% compounded annual growth rate) is explained by the ever-pressing need for reducing inactive time and maintenance costs across industries. Predictive maintenance, in fact, estimates the best time to complete tasks, which optimizes the cost of processes and prevents time loss, according to consulting firm Research Nester.

Fracttal was founded to democratize critical intelligence maintenance technologies. “Too many companies were still managing their assets with spreadsheets and outdated systems, wasting time and money,” Stuve told Contxto last year.

“Today, artificial intelligence and the proliferation of industrial sensors are opening possibilities that were unthinkable just a decade ago. We can now understand the condition of an asset before it fails, learn from every operation and empower maintenance teams to make faster, better decisions,” the executive said.

“That is the future we build every day at Fracttal thanks to our platform and our commitment to true Maintenance Intelligence.”

The company’s Fracttal One AI-powered solution centralizes all maintenance operations through open integrations with any enterprise system and third-party IoT sensors, as well as its proprietary portfolio of IoT hardware. Meanwhile, Fracttal Sense enables organizations to operate with greater efficiency, safety and sustainability.

Featured image: Christian Struve courtesy of Fracttal.

This article originally appeared on Latin America Reports, and was republished with permission.

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.