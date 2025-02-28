Stiven Cartagena selected as next Curator of WEF’s Global Shapers in Medellin

Global Shapers, started by the World Economic Forum to be a community of active changemakers across hubs throughout the globe, has selected Stiven Cartagena to be its next Curator for Medellin.

He will be responsible for leading the organization’s community, welcoming new Shapers, curating insights from the WEF, and shaping the organization’s public image.

Cartagena is the Editor at Contxto and Geektime en Espanol, and is a frequent contributor to Forbes and Entrepreneur Magazine.

He has also served as a Judge at Techstars Startup Weekend.

Solangy Correa was named Vice Curator and Silvia Rojas Impact Officer.

Global Shapers’ mission is to inspire, empower and connect leaders to reach their full potential, amplify emerging voices in decision-making, and positively shape their communities and the world. Each year the World Economic Forum (WEF) invites these hub leaders to the Global Shapers Annual Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

WEF was started by Klaus Schwab and is an international advocacy non-governmental organization and think tank.

The organization was founded in 1971.