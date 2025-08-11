TECH SPHERE 2025 heads to Universidad de Antioquia to explore the adoption of AI

In just a few short years, AI has taken the world by storm.

With the promise of automated efficiencies, economic growth and powerful data insights, countries and companies alike are largely working to accelerate the pace of AI adoption. As a result, rates of the technology’s adoption have quickly become synonymous with progress, creating a new way to benchmark innovation globally.

Still, the process of AI implementation isn’t simple, even for a small business. From data privacy safeguards, protecting valuable IP, through to ethics, these questions only get more complicated for larger enterprises and public institutions.

Regional differences also have a marked influence. For instance, the IMF notes a large part of the workforce in Latin America and the Caribbean is outside of the formal economy. These informal labor markets mean that the region is less likely to adopt new technologies due to the lack of an AI-ready infrastructure.

At the same time, it also offers protections. Less than half of the region’s jobs are likely to be highly impacted by AI, in contrast to countries like the UK and the US where AI is already sending shockwaves through labor markets.

This also points towards the benefits of a nuanced approach to AI adoption. Here, Colombia has emerged as a leading force for the region, exploring how to harness AI’s potential for growth with strong governance and new regulatory frameworks.

For example, the Colombian government recently submitted a new bill to the Senate to better regulate AI and promote its ethical, responsible, competitive, and innovative development. The initiative aims to establish the country as a regional leader in AI governance, ensure compliance and mitigate legal risks.

In addition, Colombia became the first country to adopt UNESCO’s Guidelines for AI Use in Judicial Systems in December 2024, after months of expert and public consultations. Despite the transformative potential of AI, only 9% of judicial operators worldwide report having AI-related guidelines or training. This is a significant milestone and shows Colombia is striving to balance innovation while also safeguarding ethics and human rights with tailored policies and frameworks aligned to the nuances of each industry.

Colombia’s progress with AI and Medellín’s role as a key innovation hub in the region is set to be bolstered further with the third edition of TECH SPHERE.

Universidad de Antioquia

AI hits the spotlight at the Universidad de Antioquia

Details of the third edition of TECH SPHERE have recently been confirmed. This September 27th, 2025, the University of Antioquia is ready to bring together technology leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and professionals from a variety of sectors and backgrounds.

The goal of the event is clear, aiming to explore how AI can be practically applied to solve real challenges and scale impactful solutions. However, the benefits won’t be realized overnight.

The TECH SPHERE 2025 agenda makes it clear: it’s not just about talking about AI, but about understanding it, building with it, and democratizing its use.

For Medellin, this event comes at a key moment. The local ecosystem continues to grow, and the need for spaces that connect talent, knowledge, and opportunities is more urgent than ever.

What’s on the agenda at TECH SPHERE 2025

Organized by Source Meridian, 360 Health Data, and the Pascual Bravo University Institution, TECH SPHERE 2025 will only be a showcase of talks.

There will also be step-by-step technical workshops on ETL with Vibe Coding in Colab, talks on AI-oriented software architecture, and sessions dedicated to how to integrate language model APIs successfully.

In turn, the event organizers have worked closely with partners to understand the most pressing questions for regional attendees to offer solutions and advance the dialogue. TECH SPHERE 2025 will unpack whether it’s worth creating your own LLM, how to move from experimentation to application in real-world environments, and the role of synthetic data and low-code platforms with AI adoption in SMEs.

The event also includes practical workshops aimed at stimulating learning through action.

This includes an AI Challenge that will pit emerging talent against real-world challenges.

Democratizing AI through diverse perspectives

One of the central objectives of this event will be to show that artificial intelligence is not exclusive to Silicon Valley or large corporations. Solutions are closer than they seem, and Medellín has the capabilities to lead this process.

To support this, the event committee worked to include a range of voices and perspectives. Junior professionals and established experts alike were invited to apply as speakers to share authentic stories and real-life cases capable of inspiring and generating conversation.

TECH SPHERE 2025 proposes a realistic yet ambitious view of the present: one where technology is not only consumed, but also created, shared, and adapted to actual needs.

Registration, free of charge, is available on its website: https://techspherecolombia.com/tech-sphere-2025/