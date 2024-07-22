The Bogota Post’s 15 Best Companies To Work For In Colombia In 2024

The average person spends 90,000 hours at work, or one-third of their lifetime. So, it’s rather crucial that employees find a company they actually enjoy working for.

With total employment in Colombia rising and a growing pool of talented individuals seeking new opportunities, navigating the job market can be challenging. For many, wages will be the determining factor in accepting a new position. But it’s important to remember that all work and no play make Juan a dull boy.

In a perfect world, all companies would offer competitive salaries and benefits but also respect their employees’ personal lives through a healthy work-life balance. They would have a positive culture with collaboration and development opportunities, and ultimately, they would value their employees and help them grow.

So, with that being said, let’s dive into which companies made it into the top 15 to work for in Colombia and why.

Source Meridian is a leading software company working with big data, business intelligence, and machine learning solutions on commercial clouds. The company has several bases in Colombia, including in Medellín, Rionegro and Cali.

At Source Meridian, the work culture is vibrant and supportive, fostering collaboration and continuous learning. Their core competencies include methodology adherence, lifelong learning, client focus, teamwork, accountability, and ownership. The company’s culture includes a strong emphasis on mental health, a team-oriented atmosphere and access to a variety of professional growth opportunities. Source Meridian has curated a space where employees can enjoy a thriving career and make a real impact.

Fracttal is a pioneer in smart maintenance solutions, leveraging new technology to help businesses manage their assets more effectively. The company stands out as a top workplace due to its culture, centered around improvement and innovation. Its headquarters are in Madrid, and it has offices in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

Fracttal is grounded around five values, with the first principle appreciating grit and encouraging employees to tackle challenges head-on. Next is radical truth, promoting transparency and honesty in all interactions. The company also fosters a culture of ongoing learning and synergy, where teamwork and collaboration are essential. Finally, looking to the future and forward-thinking innovation is at the heart of their mission, driving them to consistently push boundaries and deliver impactful solutions. This work environment not only supports professional growth but also allows employees to make meaningful contributions to the company’s success and the industries they serve.

QStrauss is a consulting firm that provides strategic business solutions to enhance operational efficiency and foster client growth. It is known as one of the best workplaces due to its strong emphasis on professional development and its inclusive, innovative work environment.

QStrauss cultivates a culture of continuous learning and teamwork, encouraging employees to take initiative and contribute creatively. The company’s client-centric approach ensures that employees are engaged in meaningful projects, making their work both impactful and rewarding. This supportive atmosphere allows for personal and professional growth, making QStrauss a standout employer.

Leal is a pioneering platform that connects businesses with consumers through intelligent loyalty and rewards systems. Since 2016, Leal has transformed how users earn rewards from daily purchases and how brands boost their sales. They are present in eight Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

The company emphasizes innovation and the use of technology, particularly AI, to create effective and smart digital relationships with customers. Leal supports business growth and provides tools for customer engagement, loyalty programs, and enhanced customer service. Therefore, working at Leal means being part of a team that values growth, collaboration, and technological advancement, which can be highly motivating and rewarding for employees.

PROtalento is an educational platform based in Bogota, dedicated to advancing careers in Latin America and the Caribbean by providing specialized training in tech, English, and professional skills. They offer boot camps and courses designed to help individuals quickly develop in-demand skills and connect with employment opportunities.

PROtalento’s mission is to help Latin American individuals become higher-skilled professionals in-demand industries. This focus on education and skill-building, therefore, ensures that employees have access to continuous learning opportunities, which lead to career advancement and job satisfaction. By working at Pro Talento, employees can be part of a purpose-driven organization that values professional development, making it an attractive and supportive workplace.

Colorchain specializes in high-quality medical uniforms designed to blend functionality with style. With offices in Bogota and Medellín, their products include scrubs, lab coats, and other professional attire for healthcare workers, focusing on comfort, durability, and modern aesthetics.

Colorchain offers various positions for recent graduates and experienced professionals. This allows recent graduates to get their foot in the door and means skilled professionals can find new challenges and opportunities to grow their careers. The fact that 80% of Colorchain’s employees are female heads of household shows that Colorchain strongly supports female empowerment and employment. This makes them an ideal employer for those looking for a company that values their contributions and provides opportunities to advance in their careers.

Addi is a technology company — headquartered in Bogota — that enhances digital commerce in Latin America, offering a seamless and transparent purchasing experience. It provides quick and easy access to financing, empowering consumers to buy what they want, when they want.

Addi is a top employer due to its extensive benefits, including health, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as mental health support. The company also emphasizes a strong work-life balance by offering flexible working hours and remote work options. Addi fosters professional growth through learning opportunities and career development programs. Plus, employees can own a part of Addi by buying shares, which provides a sense of ownership and means employees could see a nice return on their investment.

Mensajeros Urbanos is a logistics company focused on optimizing last-mile delivery services. It’s active in 17 locations across Colombia and utilizes advanced technology to ensure efficient, speedy, and environmentally friendly deliveries.

Mensajeros Urbanos has created a thriving work environment through a core set of values. Exceptional people are at the heart of their success, enabling a culture of collaboration and mutual respect. Speed and empathy are emphasized, ensuring a fast-paced yet supportive environment. Transparency and data-driven decisions build trust and empower employees to contribute meaningfully. Ambition is encouraged, with opportunities for growth and professional development. Finally, action-oriented individuals are valued as they drive results and contribute to a dynamic atmosphere.

Beyond internal culture, Mensajeros Urbanos stands out for its commitment to sustainability. Their focus on reducing carbon emissions aligns with the values of environmentally conscious employees who seek to make a positive impact on the world.

La Haus is a real estate technology platform in Latin America, with bases in Bogota, Medellín, and Mexico City. It’s revolutionizing how people buy and sell homes by leveraging technology to simplify and streamline the process.

La Haus offers ample opportunities for professional growth and career advancement, ensuring employees can develop and thrive. In fact, Luis Zafra, Legal Manager at La Haus, states: “Working at La Haus means challenging yourself to do new things, collaborate as a team, and strive for more. At La Haus, you develop many skills that help you enhance your professional growth. You learn from others, and at the same time, people learn from you.”

The company’s values — autonomy, humility, innovation, human-centric practices, simplicity, transparency, and excellence — enable a supportive and inclusive workplace where individuals are encouraged to grow, innovate, and perform at their best. This commitment to personal and professional development and the chance to work on challenging and impactful projects explains why La Haus received the Great Place to Work certification in 2021 and 2022.

Grupo Familia — integrated into Essity in 2021 — stands as a frontrunner in the creation of sanitary and healthcare goods across Latin America, with its main office located in Medellín.

The enterprise has numerous opportunities for its staff to advance professionally via continuous learning programs, training workshops, and leadership development schemes. These efforts foster in-house talent and enhance workplace contentment. Grupo Familia further enriches their employee experience through a variety of incentives: attractive pay and benefits packages, health coverage, wellness initiatives, and work-life harmony policies — ensuring employees are well-supported.

Colsubsidio is a prominent social enterprise in Colombia. It provides its members with a range of benefits and services, including health, education, housing, and recreation. Based in Bogota, this organization strives to enhance the lives of its clients by providing all-around support for individuals and families.

As one might expect, Colsubsidio offers extensive benefits to employees, including flexible working conditions, healthcare, educational opportunities, housing assistance, and access to recreational activities. The company also prioritizes professional growth, offering learning programs, training sessions, and career advancement opportunities.

Alquería is a well-known Colombian dairy company that was established in 1959 and has built a reputation for its commitment to quality, nutrition, and sustainability.

Alquería is dedicated to sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility. It implements eco-friendly initiatives, supports local farmers, and contributes to community development projects. This focus on ethical values builds trust and loyalty among customers and employees and means workers can feel proud to be employed by a company that prioritizes environmental care and social impact.

It also provides competitive compensation packages, health benefits, and wellness plans, which create a healthy balance between work and life, increasing overall job satisfaction. Its dedication to its employees, ethical business practices, sustainability efforts, and commitment to innovation make Alquería one of the best companies to work for in Colombia.

Robinfood is a modern food company based in Bogota that combines cloud kitchens with traditional restaurants to offer accessible, delicious, and affordable food across Latin America. With modern technology, they create a consistent experience for customers and streamline supply chain operations.

The company encourages an efficient and successful team environment built on respect and teamwork. Employees are encouraged to collaborate and support each other to build a positive and inclusive workplace. The company thrives on bold ideas and encourages employees to learn from failures: This mindset drives improvement and impactful solutions.

Robinfood is committed to generating opportunities for vulnerable populations, such as single mothers and immigrants, providing many with their first jobs. Therefore, employees benefit from a contemporary and evolving work environment that prioritizes both personal and professional development.

Chiper supports small retailers by providing them with technology to create an efficient supply chain, competitive pricing, and access to a wide range of products. With operations across Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, their mission is to empower local shops by simplifying their purchasing processes and improving their profitability.

The company promotes a collaborative and inclusive workplace where teamwork, mutual respect, and open communication are highly valued. Employees are encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and contribute to the company’s success. A company that supports camaraderie among team members benefits as this enhances overall job satisfaction and productivity.

Other key benefits include a career development plan, remote work from anywhere in the world, the day off on your birthday, an investment plan for your own learning, a medical plan, a computer and internet stipend, and life insurance.

Grupo SURA is a prominent Colombian investment holding company and has won the “Best Insurer to Work For” award in Colombia for 10 consecutive years.

Grupo SURA offers a comprehensive benefits package, beginning with competitive compensation with a unique structure that includes both cash and shares in the company. Additionally, Grupo SURA prioritizes employee well-being with extended parental leave exceeding legal requirements, lactation rooms, and flexible work arrangements, including remote work options. A progressive benefit they offer is their commitment to gender equality which ensures equal pay for equal positions, regardless of gender.