Tips on How to Buy A Humidifier

Due to the rapid climate change, the need to have enough air moisture inside your home is important. This is the reason why many people are realizing they need humidifiers. You can see them often on desks, offices, and public spaces.

Humidifiers can convert water into vapor and increase the humidity levels in spaces where they are used. This benefits the user by preventing some of the common problems like sleep deprivation, skin diseases, and respiratory illnesses.

Studies show that many people buy their humidifiers in the stores. This is the reason why it is important to know the key things to consider before buying your first or next humidifier:

Size of the Room and the Humidifier

The size of the humidifier will play an important role in determining how long would it function. This will also determine where must you place it inside your home or office. Furthermore, this will determine how much water it can hold and how much mist it can disperse.

According to studies, humidifiers can help people sleep better at night. As such, if you need one in your bedroom, make sure that you have a table-top humidifier that will sit perfectly on your shelf or bedside table.

For larger rooms, spaces, or offices that accommodate many people, you might want to consider buying a medium or large-sized humidifier. These products are called as Consoles. It is usually placed on the floor since they are too heavy for a table or shelf.

Console humidifiers come with wider and bigger atomizer plates. This is the part that converts water into vapor. With bigger plates, it can be able to disperse mist quickly into large spaces or even multiple rooms.

You must be careful about buying a humidifier because you might end up buying a product that is too big for your room. This can only lead to condensation on surfaces. Too much moisture in the atmosphere will only promote mold growth.

Noise

Ultrasonic humidifiers and warm mist are the quietest types of humidifiers. This is because they have no fan to blow the vapor into the atmosphere. The fan is responsible for the noise that the humidifiers make, also depending on the speed that you choose. On a low setting, the fan can be quiet. Meanwhile, on a high setting, it can be disturbing during at night as you sleep.

Therefore, you must ask the sales agent how quiet the humidifier is before buying it. If possible, try it and see it in action.

Features

Most of the humidifiers come with many smart features. Not all the features are useful, however, some are vital.

For example, the auto shut-off feature. This feature will avoid the humidifier from breaking down. Oftentimes, the water reservoir will need refilling every 2 to 3 days. But with the auto shut-off feature, it will preserve the humidifier from burning out.

The humidistat is also an important feature, which helps in maintaining a healthy moisture level inside your home.