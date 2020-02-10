Viva Valentine’s Day! Here’s a look at some of the hottest spots around Bogotá for the big date night

Get your heart racing with our rundown of some hot spots to visit for Valentine’s Day dates

Valentine’s day is widely celebrated in Colombia. Photo: Tim Bash, Unsplash

It’s just under a week before Valentine’s Day and love is in the air, although it might be somewhat hard to sense through the Bogotá smog.

Perhaps you’re hopelessly in love, maybe you’re planning a big date night in order to romance that special someone or possibly just desperate to escape the clutches of singledom (don’t worry, we’ve all been there). Whatever the situation, there are a few happenings around town that’ll be sure to make you feel like you’ve been hit by Cupid’s arrow. But first of all you have to ask yourself what type of night you’re looking for.

Fancy a traditional and romantic candlelit dinner? Well then head on over to the aptly-named Storia D’Amore, the Italian eatery chain where, with a bottle of wine or jar of sangria, you’ll get your own love-heart padlock to truly transform the date into something special. Italian not your thing? Never fear, Pop House Sushi is also holding a sushi festival that same night, complete with live music and karaoke.

If you’re not into the pomp and circumstance of wining and dining fear not, there are plenty of parties happening all around town. For starters, you could head over to Gringo Fridays, put together by the team behind Gringo Tuesdays. They’ve no doubt provided the spark for many a blossoming romance. You’ll have a chance to flirt in all sorts of different languages before heading out in a party bus- just be sure to wear red. If you’re in the mood for swinging your hips, you can head to the Salsa Fiesta Colombiana, where you’ll be dancing salsa with a mashed-up modern tone against Revellion’s distinctive steampunk setting.

But if you’re in the mood for something a bit more pulsating to end the night with, then head on over to the Fusion Wild bar, where the band Fonocroma will be covering funky French hit-makers Daft Punk until early in the morning.

Amor y Amistad, lovers embrace Colombian Valentine’s day.

Maybe you’re one of those couples that opts for a quiet night of Netflix and chill rather than the palava of a big night out. In which case, why not surprise your partner with a cooking class so that you can ensure your downtime is as sumptuous as possible?

Last, but by no means least, don’t feel left out if you’re some poor single soul who’d rather spend a quiet night in. There’s no obligation to head out on the town, out of some misguided fear of missing out. Good things come to those who wait.