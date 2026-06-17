After eight years, Colombia are back with a bang on the biggest stage of all. A 3-1 win over Uzbekistan puts them top of their group after the first set of games, but los cafeteros were flattered by the scoreline.

Goals from talisman Luis Díaz, right-back Daniel Muñoz and Jaminton Campaz gave Colombia a closer win tonight than the scoreline suggests over their central Asian opponents in Mexico City. They were made to work for the result by a disciplined Uzbekistan team that proved hard for los cafeteros to break down. A fumble from Camilo Vargas let them back into the game on the hour mark after Muñoz had given Colombia a halftime lead. Luis Díaz struck minutes after to decide the game, before Campaz put the cherry on top.

By far the most iconic stadium in the tournament, the legendary Azteca stadium was almost entirely yellow, with Colombian fans outnumbering both Uzbeks and locals many times over. Slightly unfortunately, they were in the rather snazzy away kit in electric blue and yellow trim. As the last game of the group stage, all eyes were on Colombia to conjure up a fitting end for what has been a sparkling first set of games.

The home kit is a classic, but this is a nice away kit nonetheless

The game started cautiously, with Uzbekistan unsurprisingly dropping deep and allowing Colombia to take the lions share of possession. That suited the cafeteros, happy to play at the slow pace common in Conmebol qualifying and probing the Central Asian side without overcommitting. It took 17 mins to see the first shot on goal, from Arías on the right. It was almost as long again for the first real chance, as Luís Díaz smacked a wicked drive across the keeper and against the post from a narrow angle.

As halftime loomed, a goal from fullback Daniel Muñoz jolted the game into life, Colombia’s first in the world cup for eight years. Timing his run superbly, the defender lost his markers and came diagonally inside to poke the ball past Uzbek keeper Yusupov and spark celebrations across the country. Claiming the assist was Crystal Palace teammate Jefferson Lerma, so often at the heart of Colombia’s play.

After Muñoz’s goal, halftime couldn’t come quickly enough for either team. Whatever Fabio Cannavaro said to the White Wolves at halftime must have been spicy, as they came out a different proposition for the second half. Suddenly Colombia had to deal with attacks and the game became more open, with more chances for both sides.

It was the central Asians, so changed after the halftime oranges, that took advantage first, with Fayzullaev nodding home after rolo Camilo Vargas made a hash of a shot from Uzbek striker Shomorudov. The White Wolves barely had time to celebrate though, as Colombia immediately went on the hunt.

After that lad Shomorudov lost possession in the middle of the park, Colombia started a quick counterattack, with Luis Díaz darting down the left. He cut inside once more onto his favoured right peg and curled a soft shot that should have been no trouble for Yusupov. However, it was his turn for poor handling, only able to turn it inside the post and restoring Colombia’s lead.

After that, Colombia shut the game down again and the Uzbeks had little ability to get past them. James came off for a rest on 70 mins, with Suárez and Puerta following ten minutes later. Colombia simply sat back and took few risks. Despite that, another big chance came and went in the final minutes, with Díaz feeding Lerma to blaze over from ten yards out after a chaotic corner.

Uzbekistan then found some life out of nowhere, with Mozgovoy firing high and wide from a good position as regulation time ran out before Khamdamov couldn’t quite get his head to a promising cross from the left. Having controlled most of the game, Colombia were now having to fend off attacks one after the other. A lack of cutting edge and attacking nous meant that the attacks didn’t go anywhere. Then, the final drama. Substitute Cucho Hernández ventured forward, found space and put in a cross for Campaz to head past a stranded Yusupov.

The other game in the group, between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, finished 1-1, meaning that Colombia are alone at the top for now with points in hand. Another win in the trickier second fixture against the Congolese and they are likely through to the second round with a game to spare. They’ll have to tighten up between now and then though, on tonight’s showing, as this was by far the weakest team in the group.

What is the Colombia team like?

Luis Díaz of Bayern Munich is a genuine world superstar and one of Colombia’s three extraordinary talents, with James Rodríguez and Richard Ríos being the other two. There is plenty more quality dotted around the pitch, if a little threadbare on the bench. However, there is a lot of team spirit, with many of the squad having been together for a decade or more.

Luis Suárez of Sporting Lisbon is another who had a solid season, notching 38 for the Portuguese side en route to the league title. However, he’s failed so far to replicate that form for the national team. He will be expected to put things to rights now, given that only Díaz and Rodríguez have scored more than six international goals.

Colombia football. Courtesy of the FCF.

A lot of responsibility for the late bloomer, with the young and relatively untested Andrés Gómez and veteran Jhon Córdoba as backups. The former is an exciting talent who should get time off the bench. There is also Cucho Hernández, formerly of Watford, who has so far been inconsistent and failed to play up to his considerable potential.

Icon James Rodríguez, golden boot and Puskas award winner in Brazil, is coming into the tournament in mixed condition, having bounced around clubs in recent years and failing to make a big impact in Minnesota, where he ended up to regain fitness for this tournament. One of a number of veterans from the golden generation of the 2010s, he is key to making Colombia tick, although deputy Juan Fernando Quintero is more than capable in his absence.

In midfield, Lerma is tasked with keeping things tidy while Ríos has more license to attack, though is also happy to mix it when needed. The two bring guile, energy and nous to the team, allowing the forwards more freedom. Paisa Ríos is somewhat of a pin-up for female fans and is equally attractive to a few big clubs in Europe, currently plying his trade in Lisbon with Benfica but in line for a big move.

At the back, there is a blend of youth and experience. Davinsón Sánchez is still anchoring the defense, with long-time central partner Yerry Mina ready to come off the bench for aerial support. Muñoz and Mojica are hardworking fullbacks who ask questions going forward and answer them when defending. Camilo Vargas in goal is the only rolo representative on the team and brings a cool head with plenty of experience.

Another arrow in the quiver for Colombia is Swindon legend, manager Nestor Lorenzo. The canny Argentine is a good man manager who possesses a fine tactical mind as well. Both sides of the coin will be needed to get the most out of this talented group. He has pedigree in cup competition with the Copa América run two years ago as well as serving under El Profe Pekerman in Colombia’s last two World Cup appearances.

Are they on form?

Results over the last couple of years have been mixed: the team hit form last time in the United States in 2024, going on a rollercoaster ride to the final of the Copa América. They ended up losing out to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, far from a disgrace.

Qualification was a different story – they memorably beat Argentina in Barranquilla in September of 2024 before embarking on a horror run of one win in eight. Qualification was never really in doubt given the expansion to 48 teams, but question marks were raised over the squad’s mentality. The final game was a 6-3 blowout in Venezuela that restored some much-needed confidence after failing to qualify in 2022 despite going unbeaten through qualifying.

What’s happening off the pitch for Colombia in the 2026 World Cup?

México is absolutely filled to the gills with rambunctious Colombian fans. The same will be true for the final group game against Portugal, taking place in Miami. Even though the Floridian city is the spiritual home for expat Colombians, it’s still notable that only the final has a higher number of ticket requests.

This was essentially a home game for the Colombians and that should be exactly the same for the rest of the group stage. For a squad that feeds off emotion and energy, that will be a boon for the early part of the tournament. Depending on how things go, they could end up in similar situations for knockout rounds too.

For the players, things have not been without incident: the 2026 Colombian presidential election has meant politics are everywhere. James was pictured in training making a gesture that possibly alluded to controversial candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, whereas there was plenty of controversy over their despedida from the country, as president Petro played politics.

https://x.com/petrogustavo/status/2063106742972449237 An unhelpful sendoff for Yerry Mina

Apart from that, though, things seem fine and with the next match on Tuesday against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia will be looking to improve. If they can, first place in the group and an easier run into the knockout stages could well be on the cards. The nerves are hopefully settled now and all eyes are on next week.