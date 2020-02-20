Colombian App That Fights Hunger to Present at Cloud Summit 2020 in Miami

A startup company from Colombia will travel to Miami, Florida on May 12-14 for Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit 2020.

If you’ve ever gone to the grocery store on an empty stomach, bought more food than you needed, and got that guilty feeling when you end up throwing away spoiled food you weren’t able to consume, Colombia’s EatCloud has an answer.

It’s a mobile app that leverages cloud technology so users can better monitor their current food supply, expiration dates, and even connect their surplus food to people nearby who really need it. This way, they won’t have to throw away unused food again!

Jorge Correa, founder, EatCloud. Credit: Facebook

According to Colombia’s National University, “34% of the food is thrown away due to production chain deficiencies and consumer bad habits.” And humans around the world throw away about 1.3 billion tons of food per year.

The company’s founder, Jorge Correa, said that in its initial phase in Colombia, EatCloud aims to save 100 tons of food in a year and save consumers up to USD $16 million.

EatCloud will represent Colombia in the finals of the Comet Competition, a global startup competition from Ingram Micro Cloud, a leading global cloud ecosystem and digital commerce platform.



Arun Buduri, co-founder, President, Pixm. Credit: LinkedIn

Winners from 15 countries will head to Miami to compete for a whopping $1,000,000 cash prize as well as other support from Ingram Micro Cloud, the world’s largest cloud marketplace and end-to-end commerce platform.

Last year’s Comet Competition winner, Arun Buduri of Pixm, said, “winning the competition has been a total blessing.” He added, “Between getting our team of three in front of thousands of potential customers while bringing our customer acquisition cost down to nearly zero, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Ingram Micro. I like to say Comet was ‘nuclear fuel’ for our business.”

The Comet Competition will take place during the 11th annual Cloud Summit. The conference convenes thousands of cloud industry professionals including global resellers, service providers and vendors.

Adam Christensen, VP at Ingram Micro Cloud. Credit: Ingrammicrocloud.com

With the theme of “Achieve More,” conference attendees will gain valuable insights from industry luminaries; experience the latest advancements in SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), XaaS (Everything as a Service), and the Internet of Things; as well as gain valuable knowledge and connections to help companies get everything they’ll need to achieve success in the cloud.

Past speakers have included Bill McDermott, SAP’s former CEO, and Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.

Wrote Adam Christensen, Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications for Ingram Micro Cloud, in an earlier post:

“There’s one thing I can promise you: The next Cloud Summit will be unlike anything you’ve experienced to date.”

More insights. More profit. Get more of everything you need for cloud success. Join fellow problem solvers and innovators in Miami Beach, May 12-14. Register now: https://live.imc.land/CS20EXFB1 #imcloudsummit #cloudsuccess #thepowerofmore Posted by Ingram Micro Cloud on Friday, February 7, 2020

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.