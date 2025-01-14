Embracing a year abroad: Mastering life in a foreign country

Considering a year abroad? Find out about the experiences of students from the University of Cambridge who worked in Colombia and Spain.

Photo: Emma Whitaker-Pitts

Travelling brings a certain cultural awareness and an increasing maturity for those who dare to do it. When it comes to living in a foreign country for any period of time, that means adapting not only to the customs and traditions, but also to a completely transformed way of life. The foods, the daytime schedules and the habitual behaviours all present challenges.

During our interviews with students at the University of Cambridge, we discovered that some sought out opportunities to bridge and connect UK and Colombian cultures, while others went to a neighbouring European destination, Spain. Their experiences shed light on the challenges and, most importantly, the huge rewards provided by the leap between the local and the global.

First, we turn to Colombia – a country that’s often judged by stereotypical prejudices. It won’t surprise Colombian readers and residents to learn that the students found the often sensationalised Western depiction of the country to be far from factual.

Some students found Colombians to be very open, passionate and welcoming individuals, always willing to selflessly provide advice to people in need. In fact, one student tells us how a distant ‘friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend’, helped her by providing general tips regarding life in Colombia and ringing to check in on her during the settling-in process. She even enabled the student to visit a beautiful finca – a holiday home in the country.

One thing was clear: The shadows and vestiges of the 1980s stereotypes have not persisted to the present day. Hopefully, the more well-founded and positive stereotypes, such as these affable and altruistic ones, will now propagate.

When it comes to linguistic obstacles, Colombian slang was certainly a challenge. Colombian slang is great once you get into the swing of it, but until then, hearing terms like huevón, parcero and ¡qué chimba! can muddle your brain if you aren’t familiar with them. One student said it was difficult to follow long strings of Spanish colloquialisms or gossip, especially in group settings. She would often end up smiling and nodding after losing track of the topic of conversation. Practice makes perfect, and meeting with Colombian friends is the best way to throw yourself into the deep end and get accustomed to the jargon.

Food and shopping are always popular topics of debate. Both featured strongly in people’s year-abroad experiences in Spain. For starters, the daytime siesta frequently leads to shops closing between 2 and 5 pm. As a result, foreigners have to master their mental maths abilities to calculate the optimal time to leave their house and fit their shopping around their working schedule. Who knew that cultural immersion also helps to improve mathematical skills?

Gastronomy is a crucial factor in any culture. In Spain, their pride in curating Manchego cheese and Jamón Serrano is found in abundance in the central districts of their cities, particularly in regions other than the South. For vegans and vegetarians, even though eating out can be a slight challenge, cities such as Barcelona are known for their welcoming mentality towards plant-based diets and their growing base of vegetarian eateries. Tapas across the country are served in many differing forms and with a variety of vegetables, so there is always something for everyone.

When attempting to build affective relationships, one student found that the Spanish university student culture tends to have fixed friendship groups. That made it difficult to make friends in their already established circles. Although it requires slightly more physical and mental persistence, seeking Spanish-speaking friendships can always be fruitful – in mosques, at work, or in cafés.

If you’re contemplating a year abroad, the most daunting obstacle to making friends in a language entirely different from your mother tongue is finding the confidence to practise with whoever happens to cross your path. It must be done and it is rewarding at the end of the day, so take that extra step and venture out of your comfort zone.

Cultural immersion in Colombia, particularly for me, has been an eye-opening and valuable chance to meet some incredible people and see a part of the world that I couldn’t easily access before. As always, travelling unlocks a wealth of experiences and opportunities for emotional and personal growth.

Organising your year abroad

Now, on to some moving abroad logistics. Make sure the placement aligns with your aspirations and goals – and that it fits with your language capabilities. If you’re looking for an internship abroad, these websites are highly rated:

To pick the right country for you, start by looking at the safety and travel regulations set by your government. Think of it as doing your own risk assessment. Government websites can not only give you travel advice, but also keep you abreast of healthcare requirements and emergency procedures. For example, in the UK we have gov.uk, which gives researched and up-to-date information on a plethora of destinations.

Accommodation can be tricky to arrange. Many people prefer to visit the country first to assess the districts and areas. That way they can pick the safest one for them. Use sites like airbnb or booking.com to avoid the stress of arriving with nowhere to stay. For more budget-friendly stays, websites such as hostelword.com can give you more flexibility when picking the right lodging for you.

General knowledge obtained from sources such as the BBC can help you stay alert when considering natural disasters, potential risks, and national news updates. The more you know about the country before you arrive, the better your experience will be.