Reinvented Uber returns to Colombia

Same same but different. Uber’s new model means you’ll be renting a car every time you get a lift.

Uber, the popular rideshare app that was banned from Colombia at the end of January has found a legal loophole and re-opened its operations.

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

Colombia is the only country so far to have banned the service, in spite of legal challenges in many other countries. However, after 20 days of inactivity, Uber is back with a new solution. It has essentially turned itself into a car rental service, and its app allows you to rent both car and driver for your trip.

Each time you use the app, you will be signing a rental agreement for that journey which is then terminated when you arrive. If the car is in an accident, it is insured through that car rental agreement.

The surprise move was announced early this morning and Uber’s network of 88,000 drivers are already transporting customers.

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC), which banned Uber for reasons of unfair competition last year has not yet responded — and the Ministry of Transport say they are evaluating the announcement.

To sweeten its return, Uber is offering customers a 40% discount on their first ride.