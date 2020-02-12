Sebastián Molano a prophet in his own land

Sebastián Molano claimed the first individual stage of Tour Colombia 2.1 in Duitama.

UAE Team Emirates continued their very successful opening of the season as Sebastián Molano crossed the line first at the final of the second stage of Tour Colombia 2.1. The flat stage of 152 Kms took off in Paipa (where Molano was born in 1994) and ended under plenty of sun in Duitama, a small town that hosted the Road Cycling World Championship in 1995.

After the start of the race, a bunch of ten riders from several pro continental teams and national teams participated in a long breakaway that was eventually caught in the final five kilometres. Just before they were hunted down, the pursuing group got stuck after a crash that involved many cyclists. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

A bunch sprint final allowed the sprinters to show their potential. Team Ineos was the first team that took the initiative but in a blink of an eye Deceuninck Quickstep, UAE Team Emirates and Israel Start – Up Nation went for the victory. Álvaro Hodeg had been the favourite to win the stage but the finish line it was Molano who beat his compatriot to take the glory. The orange jersey is still in the hands of Ecuadorian rider Jonathan Caicedo from Education First.

Upcoming stage of 178 kilometres promises a very interesting battle between cyclists as the hilly ground could allow attacks from specialists and those freshmen that are in need of fame. However, it could be another day for the sprinters as the last 30 kilometres are flat.