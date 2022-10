The ‘Banksy: Genius or Vandal’ exhibition runs until December 31.

Banksy has become one of the best-known street artists in the world, even though the identity of the artist remains unknown. For the next three months, more than 100 pieces of his work will be on show in Bogotá, including artwork, sculptures, installations, videos, and photographs. Book tickets online to see the show at the Villa Adelaida (Chapinero. Cra 7 #70-40), the exhibition’s open every day though times vary.