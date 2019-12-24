Colombia Minister, Heads of State to convene at Horasis Global Meeting

This March politicians and business leaders will meet to discuss decisive leadership through times of disruption, and to advance policies that could give rise to a more fair form of globalization, capable of sustaining economic development globally to the benefit of all segments of society.

Minister Malagón, Colombia’s Minister of Housing, City and Territory, will be a speaker at the conference, among other leaders in Colombia.

Minister Jonathan Malagón

The Minister will be speaking on Colombia’s vision for the future, as well as its recent success stories.

Minister Malagón was earlier the Vice President of the Colombian Banking Association, and in the telecommunications industry served as Executive Director of the Colombian National Program of Telecommunications and as Controller, Chief of Staff, Chief Economist and Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer at Telefonica Colombia.

Horasis was founded in 2005, and its Global Meeting has become one of the world’s foremost discussion forums, offering a platform to explore and foster cooperation.

Participants are poised to discuss world trade, populist governments, global commitments and more.

The conference will gather a long list of the world’s most prominent leaders. Among the leaders confirmed to attend are:

Ulisses Correia e Silva , Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Cape Verde

, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Cape Verde Muse Abdi Bihi , President, Somaliland

, President, Somaliland HH Princess Märtha Louise of Norway , Norway

, Norway Jerzy Kwiecinski , Minister of Investment and Economic Development, Poland

, Minister of Investment and Economic Development, Poland Unity Dow , Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana

, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana Dionísio Babo Soares , Minister of Foreign Affairs & Cooperation, Timor-Leste

, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Cooperation, Timor-Leste Mothanna Gharaibeh, Minister of ICT, Jordan

Said Horasis Founder and Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter, “Horasis was founded on the principle that tackling the world’s most pressing economic, social, and political issues necessitates productive dialogue and collective collaboration.”

“Gathering key leaders and entrepreneurs at this especially pivotal moment for global politics and trade, we are both thrilled and determined to form actionable plans for sustainable growth and a more morally decent form of globalization.”

Horasis Global Meeting is co-hosted by the Portuguese Government and the City of Cascais.