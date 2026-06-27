Colombia play their last world cup group game against Portugal in Miami today and we take a look at whether they can win, who they might face in the next round and how the team is doing this year

Colombia have already qualified for the next round of the World Cup but can top the group and send out a statement of intent with a win against Portugal today. Kick off is 18:30 Colombian time. After two games and two wins, Colombia sit pretty on six points. The Portuguese, meanwhile, are on four, having drawn their first match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That means Colombia need only a point to secure top spot in group K.

Where can you watch the match? Everywhere in the city.

Colombia go into this match as favourites with many people and certainly on level pegging with the Portuguese. Knowing they can play for a draw gives them breathing room as well, as their opponents will be forced to commit men forward. Those two victories will have given the squad plenty of confidence too, as well as their run to the Copa América in the United States two years ago.

If Colombia win or draw they finish top of the group and will play a third-placed team under the Byzantinely complex system for the second round. If they lose and finish second, it’s the second place team from group L, likely Croatia or Ghana but possibly England, which would be a rerun of 2018’s loss against the Three Lions.

Given the enormous Colombian community in South Florida, this will be like a home game. Two years ago, there were startling scenes at the stadium as Colombian fans overwhelmed the understaffed security to flood in, climbing over barriers and through ducts to enter the ground. A repeat of that is unlikely as the Americans have hopefully learnt lessons.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the game in Bogotá, it won’t be hard. Everywhere with a screen will be showing it and so will many places without screens. There are giant screens at Fontanar de Río in Suba and El Tunal in the south. However, there’s no need to go far, as your favourite bar will definitely have the game on. It’s on Caracol and RCN if you’re at home.

Miami holds some painful memories for this Colombia team. They lost that Copa América final here two years ago in a close-run match against a Messi-inspired Argentina. Now they face the other great forward of the 2010s, Cristiano Ronaldo in a similarly high-stakes affair in the same ground.

Can Colombia beat Portugal?

Yes, they absolutely can, but it will be a tough match. Colombia often turn up to world cups as dark horses and this year is no exception. Their first match after eight years’ absence saw them run out 3-1 winners against the Uzbeks before following that up with a 1-0 victory over the Congolese. Portugal, however, will be a much sterner test for the cafeteros.

The Europeans have quality all over the park and will be the first team to ask serious questions of the Colombian backline. While Portugal took some flak for failing to beat Congo, Colombia also struggled to get traction against the Africans, who have a determined and disciplined defence. In their last game, the Portuguese turned on the style and notched five. Cristiano Ronaldo might be past his best but he can’t be counted out.

That means a potentially much busier night for Lucemi and Sánchez in the centre and all eyes will be on rolo Camilo Vargas in sticks for Colombia. He was nervy against Uzbekistan and could have done better with the Uzbek goal. Hopefully that’s out of his system now. Lerma will also have a lot to do in midfield against the likes of Neves and Silva, both top quality creators that need to be shut down or they will dictate the game.

Colombia’s superstar, Luis Díaz

A more open game may suit Colombia, though, with spaces opening up for Lucho Díaz. The Guajiran forward is a true world superstar and has carried his sparkling club form over into this tournament. He will relish any chance to make lightning counter attacks rather than having to find a way through a stacked defence.

While Díaz was always tipped to shine on this stage, Colombia’s other star so far in North America has been less predictable. Daniel Muñoz has been an unlikely source of goals from right-back, getting forward to great effect against both Uzbekistan and Congo, scoring against each. The Crystal Palace star will have more to do in his day job this time out though, with Portugal threatening more going forward.

Watch out for James Rodríguez, too. He’s been relatively quiet in the first two games and obviously short of conditioning. A cup competition is perfect for him though, as he’s capable of turning it on for short periods when needed. He’s shown flashes of quality already and is playing himself back into match fitness. When he’s on form, he makes Colombia tick even more than Lucho.