Your Guide to the 2022 Colombian elections

Everything you need to know about the upcoming presidential election in Colombia.

The first round of the Colombian elections takes place on May 29. Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

Colombia’s presidential elections are almost upon us and there’s a lot of discussion about who might win, who might make it through to the second round, and what else to expect. Our guide to the presidential elections covers the basics on how the voting works, who’s standing, and what to expect. Plus, you’ll find links to all our coverage as we do our best to keep on top of the latest news in the run up to the upcoming presidential election.

How will the voting work in the upcoming Colombian election?

The incumbent, President Iván Duque, isn’t able to stand for reelection as Colombian presidents are only allowed to serve for one term. There are six contenders in the race. Assuming none of them win 50% + 1 of the vote in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes will go through to a second round in June. The elected president will then serve a four-year term.

If you haven’t been in Colombia during election time before, one thing you might find odd is that people often go back to their family home or elsewhere for election weekend. This is because people can only vote in the polling station where they are registered – usually the one where they voted last time. You can update your registration, but people often forget or don’t bother to do so and end up having to go back home.

Another aspect of voting that people who are new to Colombia might find unusual is voto en blanco. This is a constitutionally recognised way to express dissatisfaction with any of the available options. If voto en blanco were to win a majority, it would trigger a new election with different candidates. Candidates would have ten days to throw their hats into the ring for new elections. At time of writing polls showed voto en blanco had more support than several of the presidential candidates, though nowhere near enough to win.

Can foreigners vote in Colombian elections?

If you have a residency (R-type) visa, you can register to vote in municipal and district elections. You can’t vote in the presidential elections, but you can have a say in how the area you live in is run.

Who’s standing?

At one point there were almost 100 different presidential candidates, but that number has dwindled as various people have pulled – or been pushed – out. It’s important to know that these candidates don’t really represent individual parties. There are various coalitions coalescing around one candidate. For example, over 15 parties formed the coalition behind Petro’s El Pacto Histórico coalition, making it more powerful than Petro’s Colombia Humana party alone.

Here are the candidates ordered according to a recent poll

Gustavo Petro , with Francia Márquez as running mate

with Francia Márquez as running mate Federico Gutiérrez (aka Fico), with Rodrigo Lara Sánchez as running mate

(aka Fico), with Rodrigo Lara Sánchez as running mate Rodolfo Hernández , with Paola Ochoa as running mate

, with Paola Ochoa as running mate Sergio Fajardo , with Luis Giberto Murillo as running mate

, with Luis Giberto Murillo as running mate Enrique Gómez Martínez , with Carlos Cuartas as running mate

, with Carlos Cuartas as running mate John Milton Rodríguez, with Sandra de Las Lajas Torres as running mate

Íngrid Betancourt will still appear on the voting sheet because the official candidate list is already confirmed. However, she has pulled out of the campaign in favour of Rodolfo – any votes she receives on election day will automatically go to him.

What are the key dates?

Following the legislative elections in March, there are only two dates that really matter now:

May 29: Voters will take to the polls for the first round of the Colombia election

Voters will take to the polls for the first round of the Colombia election June 19: Voters will take to the polls for the second round of the Colombia election

Bear in mind that there’s always a Ley Seca – no alcohol rule – in Colombia for the whole voting weekend. You won’t be able to easily buy alcohol between 6 pm on the Saturday before and 6 am on the Monday after the vote, and sometimes the dry law is enforced even earlier.

What can we expect?

There’s a lot of nervousness around this election. There are rumours on all sides about vote manipulation, corruption, and potential violence, which only adds to the tension. Like many countries, Colombia is extremely polarised at the moment. There’s a fear that people might take to the streets – whatever the result. We’ve seen unprecedented levels of protest in the past four years, some of which turned violent last year when Human Rights Watch says at least 25 people were killed by police.

One consequence of the country’s historic pact with the FARC is that it’s allowed the growth of a political left – as evidenced by the fact that Gustavo Petro is currently leading the polls. Some are concerned because Colombia has never really had a left-wing president, and if Petro is elected there’s uncertainty about how both the establishment and armed groups might react.

Sadly, Colombia is no stranger to political violence. Several presidential candidates have received death threats. The Financial Times reports, “The country is on edge,” citing rumours of a military coup or even a postponement of the election. It is hard to know how much of this anxiety is the result of is fear-mongering, similar to the 2018 election.

Last time, the second round descended into a choice between Petro or “anyone but Petro” and the rhetoric we’re seeing from several candidates suggests this scenario may be repeated in June. The difference is that there’s also another key narrative: change or no change. The desire for change could overcome the “anyone but Petro” camp, increasing the possibility that Colombia will elect its first left wing president.

Some say a first round victory might be possible, but it’s unlikely. The last time a candidate won in the first round was Álvaro Uribe in 2006. Assuming we do get a second round, the result is likely to be close. In the 2018 election, Duque won with about 54% against Petro’s 42% and a lot has happened since then. The likelihood of a close result is another reason people are worried tensions might spill onto the streets. Accusations on both sides about election fraud and the heavy and active presence of armed groups in various parts of the country don’t help.

What are the main issues?

After two years of pandemic and with rising economic uncertainty around the world, many Colombians are concerned about the economy. According to the Banco de Republica, in April, inflation reached over 9% year-on-year – the highest it’s been since 2000. Tax reform was violently rejected last year. While a watered down version was passed, some sort of reform will be necessary soon. That’s guaranteed to be unpopular and controversial.

In addition to peace, which we’ll cover in more detail below, there are also concerns about health, poverty, corruption, and crime. Many feel that crime has worsened during the past four years, and hope that the new administration will be able to do more.

How will the presidential election impact the peace process?

What many people outside Colombia forget is that signing the peace agreement was only the beginning of a long journey towards peace. It takes time to end decades of conflict. What matters now is how it is implemented, how the country handles the illegal armed groups that have filled the vacuum left by the FARC, and how well former fighters are able to reintegrate into society.

In many parts of Colombia people still face as much, if not more violence as they did before the peace deal. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia recently said, “Violence is also exacting a particularly high toll on indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities in the form of killings, displacements and the increasing recruitment of minors.”

Iván Duque was one of the leaders of the ‘no’ campaign during the plebiscite, and he’s followed what’s at best a go-slow approach to implementation. As a piece in El Espectador put it, “The Duque government has been the object of serious questions regarding its asymmetrical commitment to the implementation of the Agreement.” A December report from the Kroc Institute showed that just 30% of the provisions in the agreement had been completely implemented.

Some insiders worry that what is already a fragile peace wouldn’t survive another four years of government stalling. But there’s also concern about how Petro – a former M-19 guerilla – might handle the illegal armed groups. While he promises to continue to implement the peace agreement, it could be difficult as he has a complicated relationship with the Colombian military.

Finally, it’s worth noting that peace isn’t quite as front and centre as it was in the last presidential elections. It’s still a key issue, but the BBC says peace is being talked about four times less now than during the 2018 campaign. This partly reflects the way voter concerns have shifted to other issues, but also the thorny nature of the topic. The presidential candidates may be reluctant to address what is an extremely polarising theme, especially one without easy solutions.

This election illustrates divisions that have only grown in Colombia since the beginning of the peace process. Questions of inequality, a need for change, a fear of what shape that change might take, and a desire to protect the status quo make for a potent melting pot as Colombians head to the polls.