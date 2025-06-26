Crossing the Cordillera to Bogotá once more

Festival Cordillera 2025 has released its day-by-day lineup as the capital starts gearing up for the Latin extravaganza.

Full lineup for Festival Cordillera 2025

If you’re looking to explore Latin music in Bogotá, Festival Cordillera 2025 could be perfect for you. Featuring up-and-coming talent from across the continent as well as heavyweight names such as Carlos Vives, Fito Paéz, Miguel Bosé, Zoé and Rubén Blades, it’s the perfect introduction to what Latin soundscapes are all about.

Since its founding in 2022, Cordillera has become firmly entrenched in the musical calendar of Bogotá. It acts as a counterweight to Festival Estéreo Picnic, which is more internationally focused and aligns with the southern cone’s Lollopalooza.

Cordillera, however, has a firmly Latin vibe. That doesn’t necessarily just mean a surfeit of vallenato and salsa (though those are present and welcome), but more a celebration of contemporary Latin sounds from the full cornucopia of genres.

That means you’ll hear roqueros, hip-hoppers, electro and ska, all with a Latin flavour and sitting alongside traditional sounds like vallenato and cumbia, among others. Especially for non-Latinos in Bogotá, this opens your ears to some exciting new sounds, even if the acts themselves are well-established.

With essentially two main stages, Aconcagua and Cotopaxi, the festival manages to balance crowds nicely and provide plenty of access. Throw in the two smaller stages, Cocuy and Bosque with more niche and interesting acts and you have a wide range of sonic delights.

Big-name headliners are in full effect, with Fito Paez closing the festival on Sunday and none other than Colombian legend Carlos Vives topping the bill on Saturday night. However, there’s plenty of talent down all the way down the bill as local bands and singers get their chance to shine.

With Latin culture loving an aging crooner, there’s balladeers aplenty, with Samario heartthrob Carlos Vives the biggest alongside Panamanian maestro Miguel Bosé, legendary salsero Rubén Blades and Argentinian Fito Paéz.

Fito will have plenty of opportunities to share a cheeky mate or fernat, with an impressive contingent from down south. Los Caligaris, La Mosca, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Illya Kuryaki y los Valderramas and Serú Girán are all reminders of the golden age of Argentinian rock.

Festival Cordillera 2025 publicity has taken to the street

It might not be well known outside of Latin America, but Buenos Aires in the eighties and early 90s was as fertile ground as Manchester for indie inspiration. For something a bit younger, check out Peces Raros artfully mixing in electronic influences.

Mexican indie future-rockers Zoé return after headlining so successfully in the first fest and having always impressed in Bogotá. Compatriots Panteón Rococo are holding up the ska/reggae part of the lineup, alongside Skampida,Gondwana and one of the few non-Latin bands on the bill – UB40, or what is left of them.

From Donostia in Euskadi come Duncan Dhu, and everyone will sing along to En Algún Lugar. Orishas are Cuban hip-hoppers that add a distinctly Caribbean sound and more Mexicans in the shape of Daniel, Me Estás Matando, Silvana Estrada and Dromedarios Mágicos.

Down the bill, look out for Bogotá legends Frente Cumbiero, who bring a rolo twist to that most Latin of genres. There’s also rolo rapper El Kalvo slinging erudite lines on the city he loves and Crudo Means Raw bringing hard-edged rap. At the other end of the scale are the delicate melodies of Laura Pérez.

Velandia y La Tigra will provide plenty of socially conscious songs from Colombia. Ciegos Sordomudos are as good representatives of the rolo indie wave of the mid nineties as you could want. From across the Magdalena fly musical magpies Parlantes, with a range of influences.

When you’re ready to take a break from the music on offer, there’s a plethora of quality food and drink available, including craft beer. This is all paid for via easily rechargeable wristband, with Festival Cordillera 2025 firmly in line with modern festival norms.

Festival Cordillera 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14 in Parque Simón Bolívar. We recommend heading for the corner of Carrera 60 and Calle 63 for access. Though as it’s still a young festival, the info may change. Follow signs.

Tickets are still available from ticketmaster for COP$469,000 a day regular ($989,000 VIP) or the whole weekend for $759,000 ($1,619,000 VIP). Those prices will change the closer we get to the event. Once inside, food and drink will be pricey, but not crazy. Think Zona T.