Festival Cordillera 2025: Latin Power hits Bogotá

Bogotá is gearing up for Festival Cordillera 2025, kicking off in the capital next weekend. The event is on both Saturday and Sunday in Parque Simón Bolívar in the heart of the city and tickets are both still available and affordable. With a stellar lineup of Latin talent, the festival is a great introduction to contemporary sounds from throughout LatAm.

A strong lineup for Festival Cordillera 2025

Rather than pigeonholing Latin music into simply traditional and legacy areas, the festival covers a range of genres that casual listeners might not associate with the continent. That means you’re still going to hear vallenato-infused ballads, but also rap and rock, hip-hop and jazz.

After all, contemporary Latin music has long been far more diverse than those outside the region have often given it credit for. There’s a heavy Argentinian flavour to this year’s event, with Los Caligaris, La Mosca, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Illya Kuryaki y los Valderramas and Serú Girán are all reminders of the golden age of Argentinian rock in the 90s, unknown to many non-Spanish speakers.

While the likes of Festival Estéreo Picnic feature lineups drawing from the cream of anglophone talent, Festival Cordillera 2025 actively creates a balance to this – providing a proudly hispanophone soundscape that reflects the lives and loves of the region.

That includes plenty of Colombian talent on the bill – led by bona fide national treasure Carlos Vives from Santa Marta, headlining the first night. Travelling from Medellín are Parlantes, with Ciegos Sordomudos representing rolo rock. Look out too for the delicate vocals of Laura Pérez or Velandia y la Tigre for social comment. For rap fans there’s El Kalvo and Crudo Means Raw.

Festival Cordillera 2025 is in the heart of the capital

The rest of the festival is packed with talent from across the region – Miguel Bosé, Fito Paéz, Zoé and Rubén Blades perhaps the biggest names, but with the likes of Panteón Rococo, Daniel, Me Estás Matando, Orishas and Skampida providing quality support. Peces Raros and Dromedarios Magicos provide something a little different.

The festival is easy to get to and get around. There are essentially two main stages, with Aconcagua and Cotopaxi giving a nod to Latin pride. The smaller stages are more intimate and there will be plenty of DJ sets and the like to keep things going far away from the madding crowds.

When you’re ready to take a break from the music on offer, there’s a plethora of quality food and drink available, including craft beer. This is all paid for via easily rechargeable wristband, with Festival Cordillera 2025 firmly in line with modern festival norms.

Festival Cordillera 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14 in Parque Simón Bolívar. We recommend heading for the corner of Carrera 60 and Calle 63 for access. Though as it’s still a young festival, the info may change. Follow signs.

Tickets are still available from ticketmaster for COP$529,000 a day regular or the whole weekend for $790,000. Once inside, food and drink will be pricey, but not crazy, with a range of decent options for all palates.