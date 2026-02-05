Día Sin Carro 2026: What is it and what to do?

Cars are off the road for día sin carro 2026 in Bogotá. We explain why the city does this and how to get about today.

Expect to see few cars and motos on the roads of la nevera today. Once or twice a year, Bogotá bans personal car and motorbike use for the vast majority of the city for most of the day – known as Día sin Carro y Moto. The first is scheduled for the first Thursday in February (the fifth) and there’s sometimes a second in autumn, around September.

Día sin Carro 2026 in Bogotá. Photo courtesy of Oliver Pritchard

It’s a lot more extreme than the normal Sunday and holiday ciclovía schemes, as almost all regular cars and motorbikes are banned from all roads. Obvious exceptions exist for taxis, buses, emergency vehicles, and certain key workers such as doctors.

However, expect to see streets much emptier than normal and predominately yellow with taxis and buses. Remember that there are also the white servicio especial taxis and a surprising number of exempted people travelling around, especially in central and downtown Bogotá.

The policy has been quite controversial, to say the least. Every year it leads to much wailing and gnashing of teeth from a whole host of sectors. Of course, people who usually use their cars to commute are furious, but it’s worth remembering that they are by no means the majority of the city’s commuters.

Post-pandemic, that’s changed a lot. With the rise of remote working and home offices, it’s become much more viable for big swathes of the city to just tell people not to come in. Many schools are shut, universities are giving virtual classes and employees citywide are logging in.

A lot of people won’t even attempt to travel today, despite the fact that most Bogotanos don’t even use cars as primary transport. This reflects the growing acceptance of remote and hybrid working in Colombia, and points to a possible future with fewer commuters.

Portal Norte in Bogotá clear of traffic in 2023. Photo courtesy of Brendan Corrigan

After all, Bogotá is a much nicer city if you don’t have to move around too much in it. Cities should be designed for people, not cars and motorbikes. Much of the city is still very much accessible by foot and bike, even if there are significant holes in the bus network.

So what’s the point of all of this? Well, the reason is above – Bogotá is so much more liveable without traffic jams, fumes, noise, delays and chaos. Bogotá might not be as bad as some Asian cities in terms of air pollution, but it’s certainly not a shining ecological star.

Día sin carro reduces this significantly, according to the city’s environmental department. Commute times are laughably inefficient, which leads to a lot of wasted time, lowering productivity and quality of life. And just have a listen to the quieter streets with fewer badly-tuned motorbikes.

So, what can you do on Día sin Carro 2026 in Bogotá?

If you’re out and about during Día sin Carro 2026 in Bogotá, you have several transport options.

Buses

Most people will be hopping on some type of bus, as indeed most commuters do every day. Whether it’s TransMilenio rapid bus transit, SITP buses in their rainbow of assorted colours or regular colectivos, they’re the transport lifeblood of la nevera.

There might be a bit more crowding than usual, but off-peak it’s unlikely to be too bad. Also, there are more buses in circulation today, and they don’t have anywhere near as much traffic to navigate. You might think that in the case of the TransMi that’s not an issue, but remember that cars often get stuck crossing TransMi lanes.

Bikes

Almost a peloton on Séptima this morning

Remember, you can always get on your bike in Bogotá. We’ve criticised the self-aggrandising capital mundial de bici posturing from the alcaldía before, but it’s still an excellent city (and country) to ride in. The bike lanes will be busier than normal, but there are plenty of them and they’re far less stressful than normal traffic.

No bike? No problem! Bogotá has a bikeshare scheme with a Brazilian company called Tembici. The system has had a few wobbles, but comes into its own on days like this. You will need to download the app to be able to use the scheme and it is relatively pricey for short term work.

This is what tembici stands look like.

Taxis

You may have trouble moving about with some rideshare apps, but the regular yellow taxis are most definitely buzzing about the city today. Apps such as easytaxi, tappsi, taxis libres et al should work as normal, just with high demand. Expect to wait a little while longer for a connection.

Hopefully, they’ll be on their best behaviour today and not taking advantage of the situation. Despite copping a lot of flak, rolo taxis aren’t nearly as bad as they’re often made out to be and have a big incentive to play nicely right now.

Taxis dominate on a day like diá sin carro 2026

Walk!

It’s a nice warm Bogotá day with fewer fumes in the air, which have been few and far between in recent weeks. Perfect conditions for a stroll in the sunshine. Most of the city is very flat and walkable, and you’re never far from a decent café to keep yourself safe from sunburn and rehydrate. Our top tip for a day like today is a limonada de coco!